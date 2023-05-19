Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 74,825 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 565.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,825 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Playtika were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Playtika by 54.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,498,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,072,000 after acquiring an additional 529,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Playtika during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the third quarter worth $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Playtika by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 220,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 34,118 shares during the period.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day moving average of $9.90. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $15.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $656.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.46 million. Playtika had a negative return on equity of 84.87% and a net margin of 10.64%. Playtika’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Playtika from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder On Chau sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $3,519,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,810,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,907,235.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 79,810,506 shares of company stock valued at $635,919,313. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.