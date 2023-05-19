Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 717 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,161 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSTG. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,909,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,660 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 2,342.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,256,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,042 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,691,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after purchasing an additional 958,570 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 468,135.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 941,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,185,000 after purchasing an additional 940,953 shares during the period. Finally, Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $22,580,000. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pure Storage from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pure Storage Price Performance

In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 28,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $697,499.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 192,530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,715,059.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 19,155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $499,562.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,653,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PSTG opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.19, a P/E/G ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.09. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $32.45.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $810.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.30 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 2.65%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the business of delivering innovative and disruptive data storage, products, and services that enable customers to maximize the value of data. The firm is also involved in the provision of data storage and management with a mission to redefine the storage experience by simplifying how people consume and interact with data.

Further Reading

