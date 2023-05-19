Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 2,523.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,085 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mattel by 43.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Mattel by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 50.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mattel by 454.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 2.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAT. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mattel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mattel in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mattel from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mattel in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Mattel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $19.01 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a one year low of $15.36 and a one year high of $25.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. Mattel had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $814.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Mattel’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Mattel, Inc engages in the ownership of children’s and family entertainment franchises. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and American Girl. The North America and International segments focus on marketing and selling toys and consumer products. The American Girl segment includes marketing, retailing, and publishing dedicated to its mission to help girls grow up with confidence and character.

