Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Unity Software by 2,365.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,420,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,279,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,507 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Unity Software by 184.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,411,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,719 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Unity Software by 403.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,879,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,264 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Unity Software by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,959,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,422 shares during the period. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Unity Software

In other news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $2,425,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at $58,259,184.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 75,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $2,425,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,801,459 shares in the company, valued at $58,259,184.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total value of $975,844.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 400,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,328 shares of company stock worth $4,926,866 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unity Software Stock Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on U. Citigroup dropped their target price on Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $30.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $58.63.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.25 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.42% and a negative return on equity of 23.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Unity Software

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

