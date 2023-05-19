Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases Shares of 26,508 Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 26,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Envista by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 47,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its stake in Envista by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 40,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Envista by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Envista by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,861,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,301,000 after purchasing an additional 623,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 179,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period.

Envista Stock Up 2.6 %

NVST stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.67. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $31.67 and a one year high of $43.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.51 million. Envista had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Envista

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total transaction of $379,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

