Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,753 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALB shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.74.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:ALB opened at $210.14 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.80.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Insider Transactions at Albemarle

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,473,054.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,252.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,103 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,774. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

