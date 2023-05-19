Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $894,000 Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Five9 by 12.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 50.1% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after acquiring an additional 121,595 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Five9 by 40.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Five9 by 15.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the period.

Get Five9 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Insider Activity

Five9 Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,892.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,930,892.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $37,206.94. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 147,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,014 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,730. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $60.77 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Five9 Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.