Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $894,000 Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,175 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Five9 were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Five9 by 12.2% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,804 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Five9 by 50.1% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 364,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,312,000 after acquiring an additional 121,595 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Five9 by 40.6% in the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 110,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 31,991 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new position in Five9 in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Five9 by 15.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,400,000 after acquiring an additional 18,363 shares during the period.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVN. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Five9 from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five9 from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.57.
NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $60.77 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a current ratio of 5.00.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.
Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.
