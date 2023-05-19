Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stake in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Luminar Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Luminar Technologies stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,043.14%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Austin Russell acquired 1,300,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,579,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,330,000 shares in the company, valued at $13,583,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 43.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Luminar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.