Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 8,216 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 187,728 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Luminar Technologies by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 104,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 70,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 39,148 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LAZR. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.42.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $6.47 on Friday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.91 and a 1-year high of $11.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.40 and a 200 day moving average of $6.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.23.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8,821.02% and a negative net margin of 1,043.14%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Austin Russell bought 1,300,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,579,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,583,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 43.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

