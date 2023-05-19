Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 4,504 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 2,104.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,718 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares in the company, valued at $573,491.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $201.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.31. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $258.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ILMN. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

