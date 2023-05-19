Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,151 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 23,252,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $147,884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565,168 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 176.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,175,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025,040 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $8,872,000. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 9.8% during the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 15,351,432 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $228,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,509,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,061 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.60.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE HBI opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.01. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanesbrands

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands, Inc engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, sourcing, and selling basic apparel such as T-shirts, bras, panties, shape wear, underwear, socks, and activewear. It operates through the following segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. The Innerwear segment includes basic apparel including men’s underwear, women’s panties, children’s underwear, and socks, and intimate apparel such as bras, and shape wear.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.