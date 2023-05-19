Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,170,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4,946.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $69.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.54 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.82.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 16.57% and a positive return on equity of 81.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is -23.55%.

Insider Activity at Scotts Miracle-Gro

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,053,233. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 27.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

