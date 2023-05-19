Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 318,568 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 323,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318,568 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 117.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambev during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Ambev had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

