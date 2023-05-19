Pinebridge Investments L.P. Invests $937,000 in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 101,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Braskem by 156.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Braskem by 1,640.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 9,136 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Braskem by 55.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Braskem by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAK shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Braskem from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Braskem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Braskem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

Shares of BAK stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.52. Braskem S.A. has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $19.64.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 56.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Braskem S.A. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Braskem SA engages in the manufacture of petrochemicals and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, USA, and Europe and Mexico. The Brazil segment includes production and sale of chemicals, supply of electricity, and production and sale of PE. The USA and Europe segment involves production, operation, and sale of polypropylene in the United States and Germany.

