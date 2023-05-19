Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of BILL by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,371,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BILL in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BILL by 20.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BILL by 31.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,208,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BILL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BILL from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on BILL from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on BILL from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on BILL from $200.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

BILL Stock Up 1.4 %

BILL stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.14 and a beta of 1.96. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.30 and a fifty-two week high of $179.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.95 and a 200-day moving average of $97.34.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.67 million. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at BILL

In other BILL news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,926.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $570,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,742,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BILL Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.