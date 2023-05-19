Watchman Group Inc. Acquires 185 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.2% of Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Watchman Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. STAR Financial Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $1,830,000. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 984,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,927,000 after acquiring an additional 162,472 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 45,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.00.

In other news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total value of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,425,191.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $158.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $150.11 and a 52-week high of $183.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $411.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.56%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

