Aviva PLC Sells 4,175 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 496.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.75.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $284.83 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.48. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.68.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.20% and a net margin of 2.64%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

