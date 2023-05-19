RENASANT Bank Has $924,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

RENASANT Bank increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the quarter. RENASANT Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.06.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $191,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $34,219.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $191,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,735,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,090,087.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 601,450 shares worth $28,354,856. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $122.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $123.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

