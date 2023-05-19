Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Position Raised by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) by 110.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tilray were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLRY. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. bought a new position in Tilray in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Tilray by 188.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Tilray by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray in the third quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLRY shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Tilray from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.74.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $2.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.84). The business had revenue of $145.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.13 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 294.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

