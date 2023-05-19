HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $63,000 Holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of GXO Logistics worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GXO. BNP Paribas cut shares of GXO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on GXO Logistics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.94.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $59.44.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

