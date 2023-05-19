Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Holley worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in shares of Holley in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Holley by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Holley by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,343,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after acquiring an additional 886,319 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Holley during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Holley by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,322,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,324 shares during the period. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLLY shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Holley from $3.50 to $3.75 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Holley in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Benchmark decreased their price target on Holley from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Holley in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Holley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Holley has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.78.

Shares of NYSE HLLY opened at $3.52 on Friday. Holley Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $12.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $416.20 million, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.12 million. Holley had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. Holley’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Holley Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

