58,460 Shares in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP) Purchased by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.09% of NRx Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in NRx Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 355.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 11,866 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NRx Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 58,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 22,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NRx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating on shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NRXP opened at $0.68 on Friday. NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.95. The stock has a market cap of $48.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts expect that NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company. It engages in developing of novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company was founded on September 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.