HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 27.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 103,232 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 22,019 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 113.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 822,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 437,566 shares in the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 21.3% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 2,425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cerus by 79.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 419,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 186,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Cerus by 52.7% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 122,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 42,432 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $70,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 641,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,797,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Cerus news, SVP Carol Moore sold 13,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $36,618.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 407,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 25,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $70,996.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 641,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,545 shares of company stock valued at $368,326. 7.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CERS shares. BTIG Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerus in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $1.79 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.14. The company has a market cap of $323.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $5.95.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 66.12% and a negative net margin of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.40 million. On average, analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacturing of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

