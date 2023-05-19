HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 85,000 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 340.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.33% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLOU. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 476.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after acquiring an additional 418,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,001,000 after buying an additional 376,774 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6,767.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after buying an additional 268,608 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,053,000. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,026,000.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $17.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.