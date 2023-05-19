HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $78,000 Stock Holdings in Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.06% of Sachem Capital worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 73.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after buying an additional 904,782 shares during the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $395,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $307,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. 13.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Sachem Capital Stock Up 1.3 %

Sachem Capital Announces Dividend

NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.94. Sachem Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.07 and a twelve month high of $6.02. The firm has a market cap of $138.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is presently 113.05%.

Sachem Capital Profile

(Get Rating)

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

Featured Stories

