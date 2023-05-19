HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys 35,000 Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Latch were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LTCH. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Latch in the third quarter worth $107,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Latch by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 151,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,807 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Latch during the third quarter worth about $1,430,000. QVIDTVM Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Latch by 2.4% in the third quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC now owns 1,493,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 35,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Latch in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 40.35% of the company’s stock.

Latch Stock Up 9.5 %

Latch stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Latch, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.38.

Latch Profile

Latch, Inc operates as an enterprise technology company in the United States and Canada. The company offers LatchOS, an operating system that extends smart access, delivery and guest management, smart home and sensors, connectivity, and personalization and services. Its software products include Latch Resident Mobile Applications, Latch Manager Web, and the Latch Manager Mobile Applications.

