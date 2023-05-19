HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Takes $112,000 Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGS opened at $13.24 on Friday. B&G Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $10.91 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $956.06 million, a P/E ratio of -30.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.18 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -172.73%.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Wacha sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total value of $185,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,531.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BGS shares. TheStreet raised B&G Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

