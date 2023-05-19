HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Grows Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 409.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 240,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,464,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 520.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,865 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 14,146 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arch Resources by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $396,554.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,965.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rosemary L. Klein sold 1,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $255,585.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,270,556. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $121.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.68. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.97 and a 12-month high of $180.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $10.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.46 by ($0.44). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 96.62% and a net margin of 33.74%. The firm had revenue of $869.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 35.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARCH shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Arch Resources from $200.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Arch Resources from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Arch Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

Featured Articles

