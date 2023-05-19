HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Invests $99,000 in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 145,100,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,046,000 after buying an additional 5,489,652 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter worth approximately $9,521,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 116.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,417,059 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445,757 shares during the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.34. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $4.09.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0631 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.52%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.70.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Digital Consumer Bank. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

Featured Stories

