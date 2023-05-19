HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 10,170 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,340 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Business Bank bought a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Transocean by 336.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. 55.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Transocean alerts:

Transocean Stock Performance

RIG opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Transocean Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $7.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64.

Insider Activity at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.29 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 34.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Transocean news, Director Chad C. Deaton purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total transaction of $78,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 476,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,517.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RIG. BTIG Research increased their price target on Transocean from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Compass Point upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transocean in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.98.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleets such as ultra-deepwater, harsh environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.