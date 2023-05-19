HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $94,000 Stake in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) by 350.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Ero Copper worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 717,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after buying an additional 194,373 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ero Copper by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,046,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ERO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

NYSE:ERO opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ero Copper Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.07 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $116.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ero Copper Corp. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Ero Copper Profile

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

