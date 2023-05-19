HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JBLU. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 313.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBLU stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $10.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.53.

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.80) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.65.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and the most legroom.

