HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $98,000 Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Enovix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Enovix during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enovix by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Price Performance

Shares of ENVX opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08. Enovix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $26.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. Enovix had a negative return on equity of 43.30% and a negative net margin of 2,698.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ENVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Enovix from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Enovix from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $56,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 69,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $756,780.16. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 797,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,675,722.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri acquired 5,000 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,005,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,496,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 179,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,868,554. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

About Enovix

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Further Reading

