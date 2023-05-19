WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) by 185.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 0.11% of WideOpenWest worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in WideOpenWest during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WideOpenWest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:WOW opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.54). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 8.15% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $172.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision broadband services. It offers high-speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business customers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

