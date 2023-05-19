HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 55,000 Shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. II were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTB. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 734.1% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,289,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134,640 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 201.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 748,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II by 171.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after buying an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.78 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Northern Star Investment Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

