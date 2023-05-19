HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New $129,000 Investment in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,299,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ChargePoint news, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $170,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,148,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,299,939.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $136,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,808.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 409,610 shares of company stock worth $3,516,846. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.68.

Shares of CHPT stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 1.69.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 73.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.84%. The firm had revenue of $152.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

