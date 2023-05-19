HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases New Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 37,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.63% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UA stock opened at $7.07 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.74 and a 1 year high of $11.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.62.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 6.55%.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

