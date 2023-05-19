HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Purchases 60,000 Shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Retractable Technologies were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Retractable Technologies by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 38,311 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in Retractable Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN RVP opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97. Retractable Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Retractable Technologies ( NYSEAMERICAN:RVP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retractable Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Retractable Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and market of safety needle devices for the healthcare industry. It offers injection devices, blood collection devices, and infusion devices. The company was founded by Thomas J. Shaw on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Little Elm, TX.

