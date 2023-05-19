HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $151,000 Stock Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 101.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Sirius XM by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,324,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,825,000 after buying an additional 4,941,989 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,896,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,277,000 after buying an additional 3,074,638 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Sirius XM by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,108,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413,360 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 21,739.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,271,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,903 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sirius XM by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,901,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Price Performance

SIRI stock opened at $3.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.00. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIRI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.50 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $5.40 to $4.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.40 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of audio entertainment. It operates through Sirius XM and Pandora and Off-Platform segments. The company was founded on May 17, 1990, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

