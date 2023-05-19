HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $153,000 Position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 35,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,122 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 3,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.96, for a total transaction of $77,294.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,657.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,854 shares of company stock worth $194,235. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.21. The company has a market capitalization of $737.80 million, a P/E ratio of 28.55 and a beta of 2.48. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $20.64 and a 12 month high of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Alpha & Omega Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the construction and operation of power semiconductor packaging, testing, and wafer fabrication facilities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Mike F.

