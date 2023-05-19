HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Has $154,000 Stock Holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dun & Bradstreet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,367,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dun & Bradstreet news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 116,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.74 per share, with a total value of $1,248,525.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 475,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,104,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 1,290,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $13,839,455.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,459,658 shares in the company, valued at $26,367,533.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.43.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Dun & Bradstreet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DNB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dun & Bradstreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dun & Bradstreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.