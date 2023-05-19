Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Shares Bought by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Akoustis Technologies worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 66,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 24,437 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 6,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 436,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. 49.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akoustis Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akoustis Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 258.56% and a negative return on equity of 60.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

