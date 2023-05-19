OLO (NYSE:OLO) Shares Gap Down to $7.24

Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.24, but opened at $6.86. OLO shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 256,236 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OLO. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of OLO in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of OLO from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OLO in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.47 million. OLO had a negative return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 24.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Diego Panama sold 11,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $95,081.04. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 680,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 8,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $69,560.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,424,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,491 shares of company stock valued at $271,782 over the last 90 days. 40.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OLO by 185.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,318,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after buying an additional 3,453,136 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in OLO by 25.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,600,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,203,000 after buying an additional 1,975,221 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OLO by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 14,892,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,525,000 after buying an additional 1,727,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in OLO by 35.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,494,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,048,000 after buying an additional 1,696,613 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in OLO during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,525,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

