HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 17,722 Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter valued at about $375,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 97,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 66.7% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 79,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 31,988 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth about $546,000. 23.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $9.60 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Announces Dividend

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0361 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

(Get Rating)

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.