Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Shares Acquired by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 1.76% of Standex International worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 612,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,764,000 after acquiring an additional 81,792 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Standex International by 187.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 112,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,254,000 after acquiring an additional 73,508 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after acquiring an additional 64,022 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Standex International by 371.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Standex International by 97.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,736,000 after acquiring an additional 33,389 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SXI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Standex International in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE SXI opened at $141.55 on Friday. Standex International Co. has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $141.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.03.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Standex International had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Standex International Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 12,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 8,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,900. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

