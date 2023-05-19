HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ANDE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Andersons by 10.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Andersons by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Andersons by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Andersons by 1.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ANDE opened at $38.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.73. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.35 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Andersons had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANDE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $459,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,927,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 294,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,435,766.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $459,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 281,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,927,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,665 shares of company stock valued at $808,178 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The Trade segment includes commodity merchandising and the operation of terminal grain elevator facilities.

