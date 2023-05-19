Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Trading 5% Higher

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) shares rose 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.99 and last traded at $24.94. Approximately 887,755 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,761,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZION. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.32.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.71.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.42 per share, with a total value of $548,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

