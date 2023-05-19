HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,446 Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRI. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Primerica by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,492,000 after acquiring an additional 23,225 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in Primerica by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 650,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,357,000 after acquiring an additional 126,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 637,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,645,000 after acquiring an additional 352,377 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Primerica by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 374,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,276,000 after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $826,144.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $671,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 4,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.14, for a total transaction of $826,144.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at $671,940.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $614,145.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 12,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,858.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,168 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,391 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.25.

PRI opened at $186.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $173.74 and a 200-day moving average of $160.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.18. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $195.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.61 million. Primerica had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 27.48%. Primerica’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.47%.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, Senior Health, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

