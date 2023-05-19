Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Shares Gap Down to $18.28

Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ:BZ – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $18.28, but opened at $17.78. Kanzhun shares last traded at $17.73, with a volume of 162,342 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kanzhun from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.10 target price for the company.
Kanzhun Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 341.20 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42.
About Kanzhun
Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin in the People's Republic of China. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.
