MAI Capital Management Purchases New Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 73,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 40,596 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after buying an additional 9,153 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Kontoor Brands

In related news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total value of $1,819,527.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,703,929.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

NYSE KTB opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.98 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 47.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on KTB. Williams Trading raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.38.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

